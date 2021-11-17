New digital-hybrid Instax camera saves a file, spits out a print, and even has a film advance lever

Fujifilm's Instax cameras picked up where Polaroid left off, and the latest model sends the image file to your smartphone too. Gimme a soft copy right there.
It has several retro elements including top-mounted dials and a print control that works like a film advance lever. … The Mini Evo also works as an Instax printer, meaning you can print out pictures from your smartphone wirelessly. In the opposite direction, Fujifilm has added a new feature to let you save printed Mini Evo photos to your phone complete with embedded Instax frames, so you can share them as digital Instax snaps.