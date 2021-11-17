QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison (with credit for 10 already served) for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Royce Lamberth Laid down the sentence this morning.
"You didn't slug anybody, but what you did here was actually obstruct the functioning of the whole government," Lamberth said. "You know what you did was wrong. I admire you for being able to come to terms."
From NPR:
Chansley, who has been in custody since his arrest, spoke for around 40 minutes at Wednesday's hearing. He said he's spent much of his time in lockup reflecting on his life and his actions on Jan. 6.
"Men of honor admit when they're wrong. Not just publicly but to themselves," he said. "I was wrong for entering the Capitol. I have no excuse. No excuse whatsoever. The behavior is indefensible."
He admitted that he was guilty, but he also said he's not a "dangerous criminal."
"I am not a violent man. I am not an insurrectionist. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist," Chansley told the court. "I am a good man who broke the law. And I'm doing everything I can to take responsibility for that."