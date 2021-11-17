QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison (with credit for 10 already served) for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Royce Lamberth Laid down the sentence this morning.

"You didn't slug anybody, but what you did here was actually obstruct the functioning of the whole government," Lamberth said. "You know what you did was wrong. I admire you for being able to come to terms."

From NPR: