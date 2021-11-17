Some light book-burning in Chagrin Falls, USA

TWO brand new Tom the Dancing Bug books are coming out this month: Tom the Dancing Bug Awakens; and Tom the Dancing Bug, Without the Bad Ones! Reserve your copies by ordering today! RIGHT HERE AND NOW.

"God bless Tom the Dancing Bug! Funny, succinct, and highly original, Ruben Bolling is able to make sense from the chaos and tragedy of America's political nightmares and make you laugh while doing it. An increasingly rare and more difficult feat these extra bleak days. This is worth your time and money. Do it!" –David Cross

JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. #EZ! #Fun! JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

YOU can also sign up for the new free Tom the Dancing Bug Newsletter.

PLUS you can follow @RubenBolling on the Twitters, and a Face Book, and perhaps some Insta-grams.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug on BoingBoing here.