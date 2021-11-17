Two Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo are best friends, according to the zoo's YouTube page. In fact, Samudra and Samson can't seem to take their trunks off each other as they snuggle, bathe, play, and snuggle some more. There's no lack of PDA here.
These smitten elephants can't get enough of each other
