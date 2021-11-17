Watch: A panicked deer is found inside a church on Michigan's 1st day of hunting season

On Monday, the first morning of Michigan's hunting season, a deer smashed through a church window. But once inside, he didn't seem to find comfort in the holy refuge.

Video below shows a panicked buck inside Grace Sturgis, a nondenominational church, leaping high as he tries to scale the auditorim's wall while the woman filming the scene shouts, "Oh my word! Oh my word! What is happening!?"

After running up a staircase and taking a couple of laps across the balcony, however, the deer, which is bleeding slightly — not from a gunshot but presumably from the window's broken glass, according to The Washington Post — decides the vibe is better outside, even with gun-totin' hunters on the loose.

Good luck out there, deer!