WSJ: Activision CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual assault allegations and told an employee he would have her killed

The CEO of Activision knew about sexual misconduct allegations as serious as rape and failed to tell the company's board, reports the WSJ. Moreover, Bobby Kotick—paid $154 million last year as one of the highest-paid executives in the U.S.—also threatened to have a woman at the company killed. Earlier this year, California sued the game publisher, claiming that its "frat boy culture" was a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women."

Kotick's annual compensation package is more than 7 times the annual budget of state agency suing him. If ever there was someone who would ignore it all with a laugh and a sneer, it would surely be this guy.