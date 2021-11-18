Can you see thru Stretch X-Ray's evil schemes?

Stretch X-Ray remains the coolest kid in the Stretch family.

Critically, Stretch Armstrong needs pants and the monster is less monstrous than X-Ray.

X-Ray looks like someone who has survived an awful accident and is pretty pissed off about it, or just an alien being I do not comprehend.

There is also a shocking "the rumors are true" thing about looking at Stretch X-Ray and realizing he is a bag of corn syrup. America is 80 some-odd percent corn syrup.

