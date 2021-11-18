Never before have I seen a dog exhibit such a flattened, dead-to-the-world sleeping position as this one does (granted, I've always had cats, not dogs, so maybe this is more normal than I realize?). Adding to the utter cuteness is the sudden dream-kick, showing us he is, indeed, alive and well.
Do other dogs sleep like this one does?
