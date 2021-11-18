It's been a while since I ordered two of something just for the hell of it, but I ordered two of these enormous bread plushies from Amazon. Be sure to check the larger 39.3-inch option. You wouldn't want to receive the 31.4-inch option and miss out on 7.9 inches of extra loaf.
Giant, disconcertingly realistic bread plushie
