Matt Gaetz wants Kyle Rittenhouse to be his intern

Florida man Matt Gaetz, known for his fondness for young'uns , has his eyes on Kyle Rittenhouse, the boy on trial for "allegedly" murdering two people and seriously wounding a third.

"Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern," the congressman said with passion as he spoke to Newsmax on Wednesday. "We may reach out to him and see if he'd be interested in helping the country in additional ways."

He didn't expand on who would do the "reaching" or what those "additional ways" would entail.