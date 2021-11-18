Save ahead of Black Friday on this discounted multi-tool charger

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you're heading to work on your regular morning commute or jetting off to somewhere new on a road trip with the family, random hiccups, like forgetting a phone charger or even a car accident, can veer things in the completely wrong direction.

This holiday season, perhaps it's a good idea to give the gift of convenience, helping friends or family out in a jam, with this handy ChargeHub V2. This 3-in-1 vehicle multi-tool is great for everyday use as well as emergencies, as it provides you with a quick charge for up to two phones and then some. Equipped with two SmartSpeed USB ports, the handheld gadget can juice up any USB device in record time via your car's power socket, great for when you forget your regular charger or need a quick jolt on the road.

While the ChargeHub V2 serves as a great car charger, it can be a godsend to have in an emergency, possibly saving lives. The handheld gadget boasts a razor-sharp seatbelt cutter and efficient glass breaker in a durable zinc alloy casing, ideal for getting passengers out of a vehicle after an accident, during a fire, and more.

Unlike other multi-tools you may have seen before, the ChargeHub V2 is incredibly safe and dependable, as it's been deemed FCC certified and RoHS compliant for optimal safety. And, in addition to being incredibly convenient, it also is easy on the eyes, coming in your choice of three sleek hues, including chrome, gold, or metallic pink.

Ideal for holiday gifts or stocking stuffers, there's no denying that the ChargeHub V2 can put a smile on anyone's face. And given that it has a 4.7 out of 5 stars, you can bet it'll be a gift that keeps on giving, far after the holiday season has passed.

Get in on the early Black Friday deals by snagging this must-have ChargeHub V2: 3-in-1 Vehicle Emergency Multi-Tool for just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.