Soup Nasty: woman arrested after throwing spicy menudo in server's face

A woman who threw hot soup at her server in a Temple, Arizona restaurant was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault. As is now often the case, Amanda Nicole Martinez's entitled and abusive behavior might have gone un-noticed by authorities were it not for viral video of the coup de soup.

After calling to complain, Martinez "returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation," police said. During the altercation, Martinez stated the soup she picked up was hot and that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted. "She then proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived," police said.

Adds local Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston: "If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved."

Martinez has also been banned for life by Sol De Jalisco.