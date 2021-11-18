Watch: Paul Gosar's hard-to-understand statement about being "censored" by Congress

Paul Gosar, who has repeatedly denied he is suffering from a serious medical condition, returns to his office from the House floor after being censured, and is slurring his words and can't stop twitching. pic.twitter.com/78OR1XjXMc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 17, 2021

Freshly-censured Rep. Paul Gosar's siblings say they're concerned about their brother's neurological well-being. After watching this video of the Neo-Nazi fundraiser stumbling into his office, falling into a chair, and slurring an incoherent statement of defiance about being "censored," I think they could be on to something. Gosat seems to have little control over his head and limb twitching. I hope he gets the help he needs.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the target of Gosar's violent murder cartoon fantasy, seems to be in fine fettle: