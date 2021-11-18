Who is this wonderful teacher who starts the school day with such a joyful ritual? As each student enters her classroom, they point to an icon on a wall chart to let the teacher know how they'd like to be greeted. Which icon would you pick?
Watch: Teacher lets kids pick "dance," "hug," or "fist bump" from a poster as they enter the classroom
