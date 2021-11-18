Watch the first 10 minutes of the Communist Kangaroo film

Perhaps you've seen the meme going around of a kangaroo cooking pancakes while speaking with a human man. "I"m a communist," the kangaroo says. "What are you?"

The man replies, "I'm an anarchist." To which the kangaroo perfectly retorts: "Cool, we can be friends until the revolution. After that it gets difficult."

I assumed this was a joke. And while it might be, it also a very real dialogue exchange from a very real film, titled Die Känguru Chroniken, or The Kangaroo Chronicles. You can watch the first 10 minutes above, if you speak German or don't mind YouTube's auto-translated subtitles, which erm, haven't quite yet mastered the art of idiom. Here's the films official synopsis:

When a talking, Communist kangaroo rings his neighbor's doorbell asking for eggs to make pancakes, a struggling musician has no clue that this is just the beginning of his life turning upside down. Marc-Uwe is a struggling musician living in a run-down flat in Berlin-Kreuzberg. One day, the doorbell rings and he stands face to face with a talking Kangaroo. Being a staunch communist, the Kangaroo doesn't believe in private ownership and without further ado decides to move in with Marc-Uwe. From now on, the Kangaroo begins to reign over Marc-Uwe's life, challenging him with philosophical questions and getting them both into all sorts of trouble. Despite their differences, Marc-Uwe and the Kangaroo ultimately unite in a struggle against their common enemy: an insufferable right-wing politician and investor, who wants to build the headquarters for his far-right populist party right next to Marc-Uwe's apartment building. So together with their neighbors, Marc-Uwe and the Kangaroo choose to resist and fight.

The film is apparently based on a very real book series by Marc-Uwe Kling, who also posts his ongoing kangaroo comics on Twitter:

There are apparently 4 books in the Kangaroo Chronicles series, though only the first one has been translated into English, as far as I can tell.