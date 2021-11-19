Connect your AirPods to your Mac with AirBuddy, now under $10 before Black Friday

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you enjoy seeking the next best thing in tech, you're not alone. People are going nuts for apps that help them do things they would otherwise need to use their very limited brainpower to accomplish (thanks, COVID stress and the COVIDiots who perpetuate it), and you're no different. For instance, if you find the need to get your Mac's audio synced up to your AirPods in a pinch, try the AirBuddy app, on sale before Black Friday.

Once you get AirBuddy on the go, just open your AirPods case by your Mac, connect, and bam — it's up and running for your connecting pleasure and will show you the status of your pods in an instant. In an act akin to using AirPods with your iPhone or iPad, a single click will instantly connect and start playing your Mac's tunes, no matter how cringe they are (we don't judge…much). https://www.youtube.com/embed/zPN7vBklTSM

Beyond that, a global keyboard shortcut will change listening modes in a New York minute, and, if that doesn't work, you can use your gestures to do the same thing. Here's what we mean: You can use gestures and the power of automation to switch listening mode, as well as microphone input or output volume with no fuss surrounding your System Preferences or Bluetooth menu. Just you, a seamless transition, and the world of Mac.

With AirBuddy, you can also get an overview of all of your nearby devices, including the battery usage stats for your headsets and AirPods, in case you need a quick look under the technological hood. Rely on other devices for audio and communication? Cool, AirBuddy has you covered. The app groups your devices based on their relationship to each other, so everything is right at your fingertips. You can take advantage of this lifesaver if you have macOS 10.14.6 or later, Mac with Bluetooth low energy, or any Apple AirPods or Beats headset, so all Apple users are welcome to join in on the best-kept secret out there.

With this early Black Friday discount, you can get AirBuddy for just $8.99.

