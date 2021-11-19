Save all year round with this smart infrared heater, 20% off ahead of Black Friday

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The coldest months are just around the corner if they're not already in full effect. And with that comes the constant need for heat — which is typically accompanied by an equally spicy electric bill. But with the many expenses that come along with the holiday season, the last thing anyone wants is a sky-high energy bill.

Give the gift of budget-friendly warmth this holiday with the handy SOLUS, a smart infrared heater that can cut down on energy costs significantly, even if it's used throughout the year. In fact, this infrared heater is so efficient, it can easily warm up any space, whether it be a kitchen, home office, or bedroom, thanks to its wide-range infrared heating, but with up to 30% less energy than traditional electric heaters. And that's just the beginning of what this thing can do.

In addition to saving you a little cash, the SOLUS smart infrared heater makes things easy on anyone who uses it, enabling them to control its functions remotely, even if that means being miles and miles away from home. For one, you can control its smart zoning feature, basing the heat on comfort levels from room to room. Additionally, its energy consumption can be viewed in real-time, enabling users to understand how much heat is actually necessary for the home.

Unlike other traditional heaters out there, the SOLUS smart infrared heater comes with absolutely no installation costs. Yep, you read that right. What it does come with, however, is a temperature and humidity sensor, never requiring any wiring or installation. And getting it all synced up with its accompanying SOLUS+ Smart Home App couldn't be any easier.

Featured on Forbes, GadgetFlow, WIRED, GQ, Uncrate, and more, the SOLUS smart infrared heater is changing the way folks stay warm at home, saving them a significant amount of money in the long run. Now if that isn't the definition of "a gift that keeps on giving," what is?

Save 20% on the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater, now just $479.20 ahead of Black Friday.

Prices subject to change.