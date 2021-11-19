These LEGO Adidas are funky fresh

Funky fresh, and yes cold on my shelf this LEGO Adidas Superstar is pretty awesome.

LEGO:

Add a surprising new addition to your sneaker collection with this LEGO adidas Originals Superstar (10282) model. In this never-seen-before LEGO offering, you'll be recreating the iconic sneaker from LEGO elements to make a collectible display piece that's sure to spark conversations. Just like the real thing, this LEGO version includes the iconic adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and serrated 3 stripes mark. Right shoe or left shoe? You decide! This set includes 17 extra LEGO elements so you can choose to build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box. This set is part of a collection of LEGO building kits for adults. With a display stand and plaque, this model will be appreciated by anyone who loves adidas and streetwear collectibles, as well as adult LEGO

builders.