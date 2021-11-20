Have you ever sat and wondered how long it would take a giant pile of maggots to consume a hamburger and other various food items? I've been wondering for quite some time, so I was thrilled to come across this video: How Quickly The MAGGOTS Eat BURGER?. These maggots become ferocious every time a new meal is delivered into their cage. I feel the same way as them when I see a piece of juicy meat in front of me.
Have you ever wondered how long it would take a giant pile of maggots to consume a hamburger?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- mcmaggots
Yum! Live maggots found by customers in a McDonald's restaurant, caught on video
How's about some live McMaggots to go with your Big Mac? Some customers were treated to a maggot infestation at a McDonald's in Beckton, London, where fly larva made their way across a table and the floor. Twitter user Giles Jackson (@Giles_Jackson) recorded the scrumptious scene (video below), saying he would be getting a refund… READ THE REST
Get early Black Friday savings on this handy cannabis storage system
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Figuring out what to gift everyone in your family can be tricky, to say the least. But when it comes to that cousin or coworker who loves to chill with a… READ THE REST
Connect your AirPods to your Mac with AirBuddy, now under $10 before Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you enjoy seeking the next best thing in tech, you're not alone. People are going nuts for apps that help them do things they would otherwise need to use their… READ THE REST
Get $250 to Restaurant.com for $45 ahead of Black Friday!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. They say that food is the way to people's hearts, and while jewelry, accessories, and gadgets can be fun to find under the tree, nothing says you care quite like the… READ THE REST