Have you ever wondered how long it would take a giant pile of maggots to consume a hamburger?

Have you ever sat and wondered how long it would take a giant pile of maggots to consume a hamburger and other various food items? I've been wondering for quite some time, so I was thrilled to come across this video: How Quickly The MAGGOTS Eat BURGER?. These maggots become ferocious every time a new meal is delivered into their cage. I feel the same way as them when I see a piece of juicy meat in front of me.