In this surreal short film, people describe their most vivid, memorable dreams

"In Dreams" by Samuel Blain is an award-winning short film that combines animation and live action as four people tell the stories of their most vivid, memorable dreams. Each person's head is reimagined to match the dream that they're speaking about. The essence of my dreams often lingers over me all throughout the next day. If my head was made out of my dream from last night, it would look like a giant entanglement of headphones and chargers.