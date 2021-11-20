"In Dreams" by Samuel Blain is an award-winning short film that combines animation and live action as four people tell the stories of their most vivid, memorable dreams. Each person's head is reimagined to match the dream that they're speaking about. The essence of my dreams often lingers over me all throughout the next day. If my head was made out of my dream from last night, it would look like a giant entanglement of headphones and chargers.
In this surreal short film, people describe their most vivid, memorable dreams
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dreams
A person in a dream co-authored a math paper
I don't understand the 1985 paper, "Higher Algebraic K-Theory of Schemes and of Derived Categories [PDF]," by Robert Wayne Thomason and Thomas Trobaugh. But Thomason's introduction is fascinating. He says the paper was co-written by a simulacrum of his late friend Thomas Trobaugh who appeared in Thomason's dreams. The first author must state that his… READ THE REST
Advertisers trying to target your dreams
"Dream incubation advertising" is an experimental marketing technique that uses audio and video to shape the content of your dreams. The journal Science surveys the field and reports on a group of legit dream researchers "calling for the regulation of commercial dream manipulation," which does have some real science behind it. For example, earlier this… READ THE REST
New study: People who are dreaming can have rational conversations with those who are awake
If you ask a question of someone who is sleeping and they respond in a way that makes sense, you likely would think you had momentarily woken them. In reality, the person may still be in the middle of a dream at the same time they're interacting with you. Research from Northwestern University cognitive scientists… READ THE REST
Save your eyes from blue light with this early Black Friday deal on an Ocushield bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of reasons to have a headache in 2021. We know work is overflowing, the holidays are among us and resident nightmare human Uncle Brad is on his way… READ THE REST
Get early Black Friday savings on this handy cannabis storage system
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Figuring out what to gift everyone in your family can be tricky, to say the least. But when it comes to that cousin or coworker who loves to chill with a… READ THE REST
Connect your AirPods to your Mac with AirBuddy, now under $10 before Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you enjoy seeking the next best thing in tech, you're not alone. People are going nuts for apps that help them do things they would otherwise need to use their… READ THE REST