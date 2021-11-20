Save on gifts for her with this early Black Friday discount on a Maya J bracelet

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The holidays are upon us, and while some people are terribly hard to shop for thanks to having an eclectic taste, the bulk of the people in your life live for the simple things, like family togetherness. And, while we can't get your whole brood in one room for you for obvious reasons, what we can do is inspire the crew to feel good about themselves by offering words of empowerment via this Brave Empowered Bracelet by Maya J, currently discounted before Black Friday.

Here's why you and all the women in your life need this bracelet. The statement piece features a bold word of inspiration to empower anyone that wears it or glares at it. The one we're loving dotes the word brave, as in, "You're brave enough to take on another day in 2021, even as the existential dread piles up."

Made of brass materials and white gold plating with attached 1/4" x 1/4" letters, wearing this bracelet will give everyone a glimpse of how you're feeling when you sport it on either wrist. Afraid it might not fit? With an adjustable extender, everyone can enjoy a blinged-out arm affirmation, and even stack a bunch on top of each other while still being comfy and classy.

And don't just take out word for it. Take it from Oprah, who said the bracelets tote words, "I want my girls at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy to use to describe themselves. Now they can wear a delicate reminder right on their wrist." She loved them so much she put them on her Favorite Things list (you know, the same one she gifted cars to her whole audience from). We'd honestly follow her into a burning building, so this is a ringing endorsement to us.

With this early Black Friday deal, you can get the Brave Empowered Bracelet by Maya J In White, which also includes a jewelry pouch, for just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.