Enjoy this mesmerizing fractal of hands that have hands that have hands. Each hand in this fractal grows out of a finger from a larger hand. My favorite phase in this video is when the full hand is pictured with a bunch of little clenched fists attached to its fingers. I want to hold this hand's hands.
