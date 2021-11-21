Watch "Witches Cradle," an experimental occult film from 1943

Filmmaker Maya Deren was truly ahead of her time. Deren was a Ukrainian born American artist, whose contributions to film played an important and early role in the avant garde. Deren believed that the point of film was to create an experience for the viewer. Her idea of film as an experience is beautifully conveyed in Witch's Cradle, an occult film she made in 1943. I'm amazed that the striking imagery in this film is from almost 80 years ago, such as the scene of a young woman with a pentagram on her forehead.

