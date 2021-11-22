After trial, Rittenhouse's attorney calls GOP stunts "disgusting," and Trump Jr. an "idiot"

Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, Mark Richards, isn't a fan of how the GOP has been reacting to his teenage client, calling their actions "disgusting," and calling Donald Trump Jr. an "idiot."

Last week, before Rittenhouse — who killed two unarmed men with an assault-style weapon — was found not guilty, Matt Gaetz giddily said in a Tweet (below) that he'd love to have Rittenhouse work for him as an intern.

After the acquittal, Madison Cawthorn posted an Instagram story (later Tweeted by PatriotTakes, below) with the caption, "Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me" — while telling his viewers in a video to be "armed and dangerous."

And finally, Paul Gosar, whose own siblings can't stand him, said in a Tweet that he'd "arm wrestle to get dibs for Kyle as an intern." (See below.)

And to these theatrics, Richards responded, telling Insider over the phone: "There's a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don't think people should. … They're raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me. … They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it's disgusting."

The attorney also lashed out at Donald Trump's mini-me, "responding to a since-deleted tweet from Trump Jr. Saturday announcing that a gun organization planned to award Rittenhouse an AR-15, and urged his followers to sign an accompanying a card "in support of Kyle," according to HuffPost.

"He's an idiot," Richards told Insider. "I don't have to expand on that because it speaks for itself."

Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty and deserves a not guilty verdict.



In fact, he'd make a great Congressional Intern. https://t.co/WcldfhfdIx pic.twitter.com/GwaLBFJ5Hi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 18, 2021

Madison Cawthorn offers Kyle Rittenhouse "an internship," says he isn't guilty, and tells followers to also "be armed and dangerous." pic.twitter.com/m3EHnp5EOD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 19, 2021