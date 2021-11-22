Relive the last great format war before Windows left it all in its wake with vAmiga and pce.js, which fire up a Commodore Amiga and an Atari ST respectively right there in your browser window. They're the work of Christian Corti and James Friend. Amiga ROMs are on archive.org, if you're looking.
An instant Amiga or Atari ST in your browser
