Astounding forced perspective photographs

We've all tried fun forced perspective photographs to give the illusion that we're holding up the St. Louis Gateway Arch or crushing someone's head between our fingers, but Lisbon, Portugal-based photographer Hugo Suíssas elevates the technique to fine art.

"What inspires me in life as an artist is to know that art and ideas are able to produce miracles," Suíssas has said. "I believe that creativity can be magic and it can help great challenges in the world."

Indeed, his work sparks joy and wonder while shifting your perspective in magical ways.

