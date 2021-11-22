Disconcerningly realistic bread lamp

"Please do not eat it!" implores the product description for East Fork's Bread Lamp. "This is a light, not a snack!" [↬ Audible]

– These are actual lights made of actual, real, honest-to-goodness bread, coated in resin—the world's a weird and scary place, but this? This is good.

– Handmade by Yukiko Morita in Kobe, Japan

– The Croissant requires one AA Battery, not included

Perfect to go with your disconcerningly realistic bread plushie.

Update: sold out! Similar bread lights are available on Amazon, but are sadly not croissantform.