Enormous-text embroidery tips website disappears in update

At some point the Sewing Canada website was sold or updated, removing from service the world's greatest static HTML page of all time. For those unaware, it was a selection of embroidery troubleshooting tips that used header tags to start each paragraph without closing them, resulting in text that got larger and larger as the page scrolls down. It suggested something wonderful (and now nostalgic) about the accessibility and "graceful failure" of the early web while reminding everyone of their favorite yelling grandma—but the yelling just gets louder and weirder until you're staring at 400-pixel tall Arial telling you to replace the bobbin.

Fortunately, Frank Chimero reports that the site is still available at archive.org in all its glory.