Get this rolling digital ruler for $70, now price-dropped before Black Friday

It's time to stow away that ruler of yours. Yes, that one that's acted as your trusty ruler for years. We've discovered something that will make measuring less complicated, and it's about to make your life much simpler. Plus, it's pretty cute if we do say so ourselves.

The Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler will change the way you measure everything. No more rulers, yardsticks, or tape measures that prematurely retract before you can finish measuring something. This rolling gadget was designed to measure various surfaces conveniently, and is small enough to fit in your pocket!

You can measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects in inches or centimeters. Whether you're measuring the width of your doorway or piece of furniture, you'll get an accurate reading. Plus, its ribbed silicone edge makes it suitable to run along any surface. No more struggling to measure awkward angles or surfaces. All you have to do is press and hold the button on the back and roll it across the surface you want to measure. As you move it, it will save spot-on measurements. Yes, it is that easy!

Another great feature of this nifty ruler is that you can keep track of your past measurements and save up to 99 readings. It comes with two CR1632 batteries that will last you for about two years. That's two years of stress-free measuring. The measuring range is 10 meters in metric mode and 83 feet in inches mode. Plus, its compact size of 2.04" makes it simple to store in its black genuine leather case inside your purse, pocket, drawer, or toolbox without taking up much space.

The Rollova 2.0 was successfully funded on Kickstarter for $105,015. Users loved its small size, convenience, and ease of use for measuring almost any object!

Originally priced at $89, this rolling ruler is now price-dropped at $69.97 for the Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters event.

