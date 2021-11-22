Peter Gorman's Intersections of Pittsburgh poster gave me a flash of horror, not least because the one at the end of my street is worse than all of them. He's made many just like it for all the tangled cities of the west, but few match the City of Bridges' innavigable abundance of multilayered road knots.
Intersections of Pittsburgh
