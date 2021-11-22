It looked like sheer fun grabbing "free money" from an armored truck, but 2 people were arrested

It was a free-for-all Friday morning after money flew out of the open door of an armored truck on its way to San Diego. The paper cash scattered across a highway and people enthusiastically scooped it up — mostly $1 and $20 bills from a couple of bags that had broken open.

One enthusiastic couple took entertaining video of themselves shrieking, laughing and jumping with wads of cash in their hands, the woman shouting, "This is insane!" They looked like they were having the time of their lives. (Video below.)

While many people later returned the cash, two people, who got locked out of their cars, were arrested "at the scene," according to AP.

From AP: