I'm a huge fan of this incredible collection of artwork by Barry Paul. Paul makes wonderful, intricate art about aliens, UFO's, and Machines. He has such a brilliant and unique vision which is apparent throughout all of his drawings. I could look at his work all day long. You can see him talking about his artwork and ideas here: Outsider Artwork: Alien reincarnated Barry C Paul with anatomical alien drawings.
Marvel at the brilliant space alien drawings of Barry Paul
