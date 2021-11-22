Shopping bots help buyers snatch in-demand items before they sell out

Instead of periodically checking to see if your desired item has been restocked, you can employ a bot to snatch it up immediately upon its restock. The shopping bot services have been used by resellers and sneakerheads who intend to buy and flip limited-quantity items, but their popularity is broadening as families shop for Christmas presents amid supply chain shortages.

WSJ reports on SlapX, software that charges $40 upfront plus $30 per month to crawl retailer websites and order the in-demand items you select in advance. Another shopping bot is SnailBot, which charges $99 per month.