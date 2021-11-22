Spotify takes away shuffle button for Adele's albums at the artist's request

In an age of streaming and singles, listeners don't always appreciate the art of the album: the carefully-crafted arc Adele believes that song order can "tell a story." To preserve her musical narrative, she asked Spotify to remove the shuffle button on her albums.

As the record holder for best-selling album of the 21st century, she had some sway. Spotify removed the shuffle button.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" the artist tweeted Saturday

30 was released on Friday and is her fourth studio album, which she had been reportedly working on since 2018. It details the breakdown of her marriage to the charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo. According to Spotify, the album accrued 60.7m streams globally in the first day it was available, making it one of the most-streamed albums on its release. The record is 90.8m, set by Taylor Swift just a week earlier. The Guardian