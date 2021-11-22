Watch a voice artist make 40 animal noises that sound exactly like the real thing

Carla Sinclair

Finnish actor and voice artist Rudi Rok, who competed as a ventriloquist on America's Got Talent a few years back, does an amazing job mimicking 40 animal sounds, including a mosquito, gorilla, lion, eagle, purring cat, begging dog, neighing horse, and laughing hyena. I just came across him for the first time on Laughing Squid, but am now a subscriber to his YouTube page.