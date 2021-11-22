Watch this gross yet oddly satisfying video of earwax removal, if you dare

It's usually the pimple-popping videos that get all the glory. That gross yet strange satisfaction of witnessing an exploding zit even inspired this Pop It Pal toy we posted about a few years back. But what about earwax, acne gunk's less popular cousin?

Well, here is a video by Science Insider for those folks who have an odd fascination with earwax extraction. Not only does it give you an up-close, squirm-worthy look at doctors removing the sticky muck from people's hairy ear canals — it also offers informative commentary by a doctor.

Not for the squeamish.