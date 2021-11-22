Weird Al steps forward to disclaim Kid Rock parody video: "That's not me. That's actually Kid Rock."

In his latest video, "Don't Tell Me How to Live," Kid Rock soars through the air hugging the raised middle finger of a giant bird-flipping hand while clutching a pistol. Mr. Rock also boasts of "ripping lines" while pretending to snort a substance, likens himself to David Lee Roth, Bruce Springsteen, James Dean, and Brad Pitt ("a little less pretty but I slang more dick"), and attests to "being more outrageous than the Vegas strip."

The video is so ludicrous that Weird Al Yankovic felt it necessary to make a public statement.

To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021

Mr. Rock has done an admirable job appealing to working class fans, given the fact that he was born into a wealthy family and grew up in a life of privilege: