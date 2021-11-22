Weird Al steps forward to disclaim Kid Rock parody video: "That's not me. That's actually Kid Rock."

In his latest video, "Don't Tell Me How to Live," Kid Rock soars through the air hugging the raised middle finger of a giant bird-flipping hand while clutching a pistol. Mr. Rock also boasts of "ripping lines" while pretending to snort a substance, likens himself to David Lee Roth, Bruce Springsteen, James Dean, and Brad Pitt ("a little less pretty but I slang more dick"), and attests to "being more outrageous than the Vegas strip."
The video is so ludicrous that Weird Al Yankovic felt it necessary to make a public statement.
To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock.
Mr. Rock has done an admirable job appealing to working class fans, given the fact that he was born into a wealthy family and grew up in a life of privilege:
Kid Rock was born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan, on January 17, 1971, the son of Susan and William Ritchie, who owned multiple car dealerships. He was raised in his father's 5,628-square-foot (522.9 m2) home on a 6-acre (2.4-hectare) property where he regularly helped his family pick apples and care for their horses.