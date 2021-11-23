A restaurant profits from anti-masker 1-star review in the most devilish way

Last spring, a party of four sour sports took umbrage against a restaurant for not allowing them to enter without masks. They then wrote a 1-star review that resulted in devilish good profits for the restaurant.

The anti-maskers in Carboro, North Carolina, tried to get an indoor table at Luna Rotisserie, even though entering without a mask was against the state's executive order, according to The Herald Sun. They were offered an outdoor table but left in a huff, warning they would be writing a negative review.

Which is what they did when they wrote on Google: "This place is full of satanic activity. As free breathing humans, we were discriminated against, the wait staff refused to serve our laughing, smiling faces. I cannot believe the treatment we received here, as if we were 'below' them. If you like freedom, go elsewhere!!"

If their "laughing, smiling faces" weren't frowning at this point, they sure are now, after the owner sold hundreds of awesome-looking shirts that display their review, along with a striking image of a masked devil (see image below).

From The Herald Sun:

In October, a new Luna employee posted a photo of the shirt on Twitter, and the Carrboro restaurant went wild, with more than 9,000 likes and 1,200 retweets. Luna has sold hundreds of the shirts so far, Stokes said, with another few hundred on back order, Stokes said. The shirts are $20 and a hoodie goes for $48. "We've had to schedule additional shifts to make shipping labels for all the shirts," Stokes said.