Dollar Tree permanently raising prices to $1.25 and up

Dollar Tree should change its name to Dollars Tree. The company announced today that they're permanently raising the prices of most of their items from $1 to $1.25 and offering more $3 and $5 products. From CNN:

Selling stuff strictly for $1 hampered Dollar Tree, the company said, and forced it stop selling some "customer favorites." Raising prices will give Dollar Tree more flexibility to reintroduce those items, expand its selection and bring new products and sizes to its stores[…]

"This is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1 price point," CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement[…]

Dollar Tree has sold products at $1 for 35 years and was the last of the major dollar store chains to actually be a dollar store. (The company was called "Only $1.00" in the late part of the 20th century, before changing its name to Dollar Tree in 1993.)