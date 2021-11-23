Excellent collection of Soviet television computer graphics from the 1980s

Perfect visual inspiration for your next vaporwave music video.
From Архив Видачества:
Digitization of a unique demo reel, containing various (including never aired) screen cards and openings of USSR television, made in 3D and 2D graphics. Assumed year of creation — 1989, recording was made on a 1-inch Fuji tape by Kadr-103SC VTR, editing software and the authorship is unknown.
Here are the contents of the compilation with links to each bit:
Timestamps: 00:00 – Test patterns 00:12 – Animal Cards 01:00 – Television of the USSR ("Television studios of the country is broadcasting") 01:34 – "Izvestia Prize" 01:55 – "Under the Sign of Pi" 02:10 – "Accent" 02:16 – "The Obvious Improbable 1989" 02:29 – "The Village Hour" 02:42 – "Music Elevator" 02:59 – "Live, Earth!" 03:11 – "The Global Classroom: Moscow – Boston Space Bridge" 03:32 – "Attention, Idea 1" card 03:47 – "Idea Bank" card 03:55 – Test Card 04:04 – Flying Bird Animation 04:11 – "Surprises of the Fair" 04:22 – "All-Union Brass Music Festival" 04:30 – "Brainstorm" 05:34 – "Assalomu Alaykum!" morning opening of Uzbek TV 06:11 – "Akhborot news program" (TV newscast of Uzbek SSR) 06:30 – "Uzbekistan Television" visual 07:40 – "Dzhangar: the Kalmyk Folk Epic".