Save a Fox is a domestic fox rescue. "What does this mean? We rescue foxes from furfarms and take in pet surrenders. All these foxes were born in captivity and could never be released so it is our job to give them a happy life!" In this video, the founder gives raw eggs to a bunch of cute foxes, who seem to love her as much of more than the eggs she doles out.
Gawk in wonder at this 10-minute video of woman giving eggs to rescue foxes
