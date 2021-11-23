German health minister remarks this winter "everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead"

Europe is beginning to accept the stark reality that is our future; COVID is with us for good. Germany's health minister Jens Spahn shared the harsh view that his countrymen will either be vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19, or have died by the end of this winter.

CNBC:

Germany's health minister has issued a stark warning to the country's public, telling citizens that vaccination was the key to their survival.

"Some would say this is cynical but probably by the end of this winter, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead … That's the reality," Jens Spahn told a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

Blaming "the very contagious delta variant" for the country's rapid surge in infections, which is seen as its fourth wave of the pandemic, Spahn said "that is why we so urgently recommend vaccination."

Germany is considering whether to implement stricter Covid-19 measures and even a partial lockdown like its neighbor, the Netherlands, as cases soar. On Monday, more than 30,000 new cases were recorded, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.