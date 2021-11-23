There is nothing more terrible than the shrill whine of a fly, especially when it insists on invading the privacy of one's home. More often than not, the fly seems to be out to torment me, buzzing its way around my rooms with a sense of impunity, hoping to agitate me.

I have tried all traditional methods of ridding myself of this pestilence: shooing, swatting, waving a rolled-up newspaper about. All techniques have proven ineffective in most cases.

There is a solution though — a tool that fires a tiny pinch of salt. The shot either kills or stunning the fly, making it easy to place it in the great outdoors and let nature take its course. The pump-action Bug-A-Salt uses compressed air to blast the salt, no batteries required to impart a swift death to one of these nuisances.

I must confess whenever I settle upon a fly and prepare to take it out, my heart is filled with doubts. Was this tiny creature here to support, not torment me? Who am I to bring death upon such a loyal friend? But I waste little time pondering the answers to these philosophical questions, for I am a simple person who doesn't deal in shades of gray.

Verdict: The Bug-A-Salt makes you feel like you are actually getting something done. If you are looking to clear your house of flies, look no further than the Bug-A-Salt rifle.