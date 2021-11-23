Learn to code and make NFTs for $45 before Black Friday

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You can learn to code without investing thousands of dollars into college courses or professional tutors. The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle can give you the running start you need, and for Black Friday, it's on sale for $44.99.

With any modern programming education, there are a few key points you want to hit. You want to learn a few of the most popular and most useful coding languages and how to use them for different projects. You may also want to start learning about cryptocurrencies like NFTs. That's where the All-in-One bundle comes in because it can show you all of that and a lot more.

This bundle comes with 14 different courses that contain 236 hours of content. That's more than 3 full college courses which generally have students spending about 64 hours in class every semester. The time you spend working with the Certification Bundle will teach you to code with popular languages like JavaScript, AWS, HTML, Swift 5.5, and Python. These are languages that can be used for everything from data science to game design, and they're taught by experts who have been using them for years.

The instructors are what make the courses really work, instructors like Ardit Sulce, a Python expert with a Master's degree in Geospatial Technologies who has worked with companies like Swiss Terra and Rapid Intelligence.

Classes are designed with a realistic approach to each topic, with instruction time proportionate to the concepts you're studying. A class like "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects" runs for a full 84 hours because it guides you through the process of making games and other projects you can put on your portfolio. Other classes like "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021" are more streamlined, with this one only running for 20 hours because Java is one of the simpler languages to learn.

Get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $44.99 during the Black Friday Sale. After you're done studying, check out this deal on a nice place to rest your eyes.

Prices subject to change