Listen to Maureen Herman talk about touring with Babes in Toyland and how Courtney Love stole Kat's look

I really miss seeing my old friend and neighbor Maureen Herman, former bass player of Babes in Toyland and frequent Boing Boing contributor, ever since she moved from LA a couple of years ago. Our families would get together at least once a week. So it was great to hear her voice again on this episode of the Voices Behind the Music podcast.

I loved hearing her talk about her high school days with Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine (they have remained lifelong friends), how Timothy Leary was such a fan of Babes that he introduced them on stage every night on a tour, how Courtney Love ripped off Kat Bjelland's style lock stock and barrel, and how Maureen geeked out the time she met Neil Young.

