Seven doctors tested positive for Covid-19 – one "seriously ill" – after meeting at an anti-vax event

Days after a group of anti-science doctors, who don't believe in the Covid-19 vaccine, met at a conference in Florida, seven have so far come down with Covid. And one — Dr. Bruce Boros, a 71-year-old cardiologist — is said to be "seriously ill," according to Daily Beast.

The group of 600–700 doctors gathered for the Florida Covid Summit earlier this month at, believe it or not, the World Equestrian Center — a perfect venue for doctors who prescribe ivermectin, or horse deworming medication, to their human Covid patients. And it was there that Dr. Boros said, "I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I have never felt healthier in my life," a sentiment that was short-lived.

From Daily Beast:

The organizer, Dr. John Littell, further reported to The Daily Beast that six others among the 800 to 900 participants had also tested positive or developed COVID symptoms "within days of the conference." "People are considering if it was a superspreader event," Littell said. In the next breath, he dismissed the very thought with an emphatic "No." … Littell added, "Everybody so far has responded to treatment with ivermectin… Bruce is doing well."

But what the event's organizer says about Dr. Boros is quite different from what the doctor's acquaintances are saying. From Daily Beast:

Boros remained seriously ill at his Key West home, according to people who know him but who asked not to be identified. Boros himself did not respond to phone messages and emails.

It's not clear how well the other six infected doctors on ivermectin are doing.