Shop these 30 Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters to get gifts for everyone on your list

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

People are hard to shop for. Whether you have a fussy aunt, enigmatic friend, intimidating boss, or romantic interest you want to impress, finding the right holiday gifts can be a struggle. Peruse these 30 gift ideas to figure out what to get for all the people in your life.

Gifts in this list include some under $30 and many under $100. All the prices have been reduced, so you know you're getting a great deal no matter what. Get your holiday shopping done, and grab a few things for yourself with these Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deals!

Try these wines from around the world for less than $5 a bottle. Featured in BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Forbes, Refinery29, and Cosmopolitan you can use this package to stock up on wine for the holidays.

Add a serious boost of energy to your workday with this exercise bike that fits right under your desk. Take a break from your computer with an endorphin rush from this convenient and accessible tool!

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout from home with the Fenne hairdryer. Dry and style your locks with this affordable alternative to brand-name dryers.

Give the gift of ultimate luxury: soft, quality towels. You'll want a set for yourself, too once you feel the warm fluffiness of these 100% Egyptian Cotton towels.

Fill your home with warm light with this versatile lamp. Experience over 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects from this beautiful, space-saving lamp.

The Wipebook is the ideal cross between a whiteboard and notebook. It lets you write or sketch things out, save your work to the cloud, and start again with a clean slate.

Yes, you can have your very own 3D printer! Use this device to 3D print your own toys from a massive catalog including classic movies and TV show characters. Or, you can design and print your very own with the companion app.

Test your dog for the 100 most common dietary and environmental allergens. Avoid unnecessary trips to the vet and identify what might be irritating or ailing your furry friend with this mail-in kit.

This tiny-but-mighty projector is about the size of a smartphone. Turn any moment into a multimedia experience with this 200" HD screen.

Snoring is more than just an annoyance to your bedfellows; it can be a sign that you're not getting the rest and air you need. This device fits comfortably on your chin to sense your snoring, collect data, and guide your muscles to stop.

Block out the hustle and bustle, whether that's barking dogs, chatty co-workers, or weightlifters grunting at the gym. These noise-canceling headphones have your back to stop unwanted noise, delivering the high-quality audio you actually want to listen to.

A mop might not sound like the most exciting gift, but this one packs a serious punch with tools to mop, polish, and scrub, all at the same time.

Charge up to five devices together in over 200 countries and regions. This Good Design Award-winning charger is a great gift for travel lovers!

This wearable device is as accurate as multi-thousand dollar timing gates. Use it to track your running and movement to measure your progress, set goals, and get even faster.

Keep your home safe and clean with the ROCKUBOT's UV-C light and ultrasonic wave sterilization. Send this robot around your home, where it will kill 99.99% of bacteria, germs, and mites in seconds.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this gadget can measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects. It fits in your pocket, replacing a traditional ruler with its accurate and convenient measurements.

This quintuple-function station can charge up to 4 devices simultaneously while functioning as a stand and night lamp. Gift this ultimate charging setup and organization tool to anyone with more devices than they know what to do with.

Give this blast of flavor to your epicurean and hot sauce-loving friends. Each of the three flavors packs its own unique punch, and the Black Truffle Ranch was even featured in Oprah's Favorite Things.

This custom-molded mouthpiece is designed to help you stop snoring, to wake up feeling well-rested and refreshed. Both the user and the person they share a bed with will benefit from this FDA-cleared device.

This cross-platform controller lets gamers access all their favorite games on their phone. The Serafim Play app lets people access popular mobile games including Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Minecraft, and more.

Perfect for any content creator or influencer, this kit includes a ring light, microphone, and phone stand. Record TikTok's, Instagram Live videos, and more with this convenient, optimized setup.

Stuff stockings with this no-nonsense, affordable charger. It can be used to charge four devices at once with Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch connectors.

Virtual reality is more accessible than ever. Explore immersive virtual worlds, games, and experiences with this phone-compatible headset.

Share the magic of warm, delicious, homemade bread with this programmable bread maker. All you have to do is add ingredients, press a few buttons, and wait to have fresh, homemade bread to share with friends, family, and neighbors.

With an average of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this do-it-all pan is known to combine beauty and function. This nonstick, metal-utensil-save, oven-safe pan is an ideal gift for any home cook!

Bring extra power with you wherever you go with this Apple-certified power bank. This small and lightweight charger will take your phone battery from 0-80% in just 35 minutes.

Shape your jaw, face, and neck with exercises on this easy-to-use product. Activate over 57 facial muscles to exercise and tone the whole area.

Air fryers live up to all the hype. Cook chicken, vegetables, french fries, and so much more to crispy perfection with this low-oil air fryer.

Upgrade an old car's set up with this kit. It'll connect your stereo to Bluetooth, charge four different devices, and let you answer and take calls hands-free.

For anyone with a lot of appliances and electronics to plug in, this is just the thing. This surge protector includes a built-in circuit breaker, 6 outlets, and a USB charging block.

Prices subject to change.