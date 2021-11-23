Shop these 30 Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters to get gifts for everyone on your list

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.
People are hard to shop for. Whether you have a fussy aunt, enigmatic friend, intimidating boss, or romantic interest you want to impress, finding the right holiday gifts can be a struggle. Peruse these 30 gift ideas to figure out what to get for all the people in your life.
Gifts in this list include some under $30 and many under $100. All the prices have been reduced, so you know you're getting a great deal no matter what. Get your holiday shopping done, and grab a few things for yourself with these Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deals!
Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines – $73.97; originally $300
Try these wines from around the world for less than $5 a bottle. Featured in BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Forbes, Refinery29, and Cosmopolitan you can use this package to stock up on wine for the holidays.
LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike (Blue) – $149.97; originally $259
Add a serious boost of energy to your workday with this exercise bike that fits right under your desk. Take a break from your computer with an endorphin rush from this convenient and accessible tool!
Fenne Hair Dryer – $44.97; originally $350
Give yourself a salon-quality blowout from home with the Fenne hairdryer. Dry and style your locks with this affordable alternative to brand-name dryers.
6-Piece Bibb Home 100% Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (Silver) – $34.97; originally $99
Give the gift of ultimate luxury: soft, quality towels. You'll want a set for yourself, too once you feel the warm fluffiness of these 100% Egyptian Cotton towels.
Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp – $70.97; originally $149
Fill your home with warm light with this versatile lamp. Experience over 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects from this beautiful, space-saving lamp.
Mini Wipebook Scan (2-Pack) – $49.97; originally $59
The Wipebook is the ideal cross between a whiteboard and notebook. It lets you write or sketch things out, save your work to the cloud, and start again with a clean slate.
Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle – $319.97; originally $469
Yes, you can have your very own 3D printer! Use this device to 3D print your own toys from a massive catalog including classic movies and TV show characters. Or, you can design and print your very own with the companion app.
Allergy Test My Pet Kit – $64.99; originally $99
Test your dog for the 100 most common dietary and environmental allergens. Avoid unnecessary trips to the vet and identify what might be irritating or ailing your furry friend with this mail-in kit.
Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector – $279.97; originally $799
This tiny-but-mighty projector is about the size of a smartphone. Turn any moment into a multimedia experience with this 200" HD screen.
Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator – $59.97; originally $119
Snoring is more than just an annoyance to your bedfellows; it can be a sign that you're not getting the rest and air you need. This device fits comfortably on your chin to sense your snoring, collect data, and guide your muscles to stop.
TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones -$74.97; originally $259
Block out the hustle and bustle, whether that's barking dogs, chatty co-workers, or weightlifters grunting at the gym. These noise-canceling headphones have your back to stop unwanted noise, delivering the high-quality audio you actually want to listen to.
Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher – $129.97; originally $149
A mop might not sound like the most exciting gift, but this one packs a serious punch with tools to mop, polish, and scrub, all at the same time.
Passport 30W Global Travel Adapter – $29.97; originally $59
Charge up to five devices together in over 200 countries and regions. This Good Design Award-winning charger is a great gift for travel lovers!
JAWKU Speed: Wearable Speed & Agility Measurement System – $139.97; originally $199
This wearable device is as accurate as multi-thousand dollar timing gates. Use it to track your running and movement to measure your progress, set goals, and get even faster.
ROCKUBOT LITE: Smart Sterilizing Robot – $89.97; originally $129
Keep your home safe and clean with the ROCKUBOT's UV-C light and ultrasonic wave sterilization. Send this robot around your home, where it will kill 99.99% of bacteria, germs, and mites in seconds.
Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler – $69.97; originally $89
Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this gadget can measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects. It fits in your pocket, replacing a traditional ruler with its accurate and convenient measurements.
5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station – $49.97; originally $79
This quintuple-function station can charge up to 4 devices simultaneously while functioning as a stand and night lamp. Gift this ultimate charging setup and organization tool to anyone with more devices than they know what to do with.
Trufflin Organic Black Truffle Ranch, Buffalo & Cold-Pressed Sriracha Trio Gift Set – $64.97; originally $74
Give this blast of flavor to your epicurean and hot sauce-loving friends. Each of the three flavors packs its own unique punch, and the Black Truffle Ranch was even featured in Oprah's Favorite Things.
VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece – $59.97; originally $99
This custom-molded mouthpiece is designed to help you stop snoring, to wake up feeling well-rested and refreshed. Both the user and the person they share a bed with will benefit from this FDA-cleared device.
Serafim S1: Multi-Platform Gaming Controller On the Go – $43.97; originally $69
This cross-platform controller lets gamers access all their favorite games on their phone. The Serafim Play app lets people access popular mobile games including Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Minecraft, and more.
iJOY 3-In-1 Social Media Kit – $24.97; originally $49
Perfect for any content creator or influencer, this kit includes a ring light, microphone, and phone stand. Record TikTok's, Instagram Live videos, and more with this convenient, optimized setup.
4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger – $15.97; originally $34
Stuff stockings with this no-nonsense, affordable charger. It can be used to charge four devices at once with Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch connectors.
3D Virtual Reality Glasses & Headset – $69.97; originally $99
Virtual reality is more accessible than ever. Explore immersive virtual worlds, games, and experiences with this phone-compatible headset.
Wolfgang Puck 14-Function Bread Maker with Nut Dispenser (Stainless Steel) – $59.97; originally $119
Share the magic of warm, delicious, homemade bread with this programmable bread maker. All you have to do is add ingredients, press a few buttons, and wait to have fresh, homemade bread to share with friends, family, and neighbors.
Curtis Stone 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Pan with Glass Lid (Remanufactured) – $32.97; originally $59
With an average of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this do-it-all pan is known to combine beauty and function. This nonstick, metal-utensil-save, oven-safe pan is an ideal gift for any home cook!
XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with XVIDA Magnetic Case for iPhone 13 – $49.97; originally $75
Bring extra power with you wherever you go with this Apple-certified power bank. This small and lightweight charger will take your phone battery from 0-80% in just 35 minutes.
Jawzrsize Facial Fitness: 2-Pack – $48.97; originally $139
Shape your jaw, face, and neck with exercises on this easy-to-use product. Activate over 57 facial muscles to exercise and tone the whole area.
3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer – $76.97; originally $169
Air fryers live up to all the hype. Cook chicken, vegetables, french fries, and so much more to crispy perfection with this low-oil air fryer.
Car & Drive Dual Socket Power Cup Kit – $24.97; originally $29
Upgrade an old car's set up with this kit. It'll connect your stereo to Bluetooth, charge four different devices, and let you answer and take calls hands-free.
STACK 6-Port Modular Surge Protector + USB Charging Module – $39.97; originally $49
For anyone with a lot of appliances and electronics to plug in, this is just the thing. This surge protector includes a built-in circuit breaker, 6 outlets, and a USB charging block.
Prices subject to change.