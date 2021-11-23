Ted Cruz is tweeting some really weird stuff

I hope Texas has the resources to perform a wellness check this Holiday season.
What is he suggesting here? Eat the vaccinated?
I recently rediscovered the virtues of certain Amiga file formats, but Ernie Smith has me beat when it comes to format archeology: 10 forgotten image formats. Originally developed by AT&T and spun off into its own company in the late 1980s, TGA was one of the first file formats capable of "true color" with the… READ THE REST
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
Apple's own processors are a resounding success for the company, offering strong performance and outstanding battery life, and most software companies moved quickly to release new versions of their apps compatible with the ARM chips. One big-leaguer, though, has not: Dropbox says it hasn't even considered it and has no plans to do so. The… READ THE REST
