Watch: Florida man hooks a shark which a bald eagle promptly swipes from him

In Dunedin, Florida, Chad Rissman and his uncle Darrin Vick spent the day fishing but had no luck. Finally at dusk, a tiny shark took the bait. But just as Vick began to reel in his catch, a beautiful bald eagle swooped down and snatched the shark.

"It's just like brushing the greatness of the country all into one picture and one experience," Vick told local news.

Uh-huh. Anyway, from Fox13: