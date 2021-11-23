Watch Sesame Street's Count cover Violent Femmes

Why is this so perfect? It's like Count von Count was made to sing Violent Femmes' "Kiss Off." Nice cameo by Guy Smiley too!
Also see: "Start Wearing Purple" as sung by Sesame Street's Count
screengrab via MONDO MASHO
Thanks, Christopher!
Why is this so perfect? It's like Count von Count was made to sing Violent Femmes' "Kiss Off." Nice cameo by Guy Smiley too!
Also see: "Start Wearing Purple" as sung by Sesame Street's Count
screengrab via MONDO MASHO
Thanks, Christopher!
Ji-Young is a 7-year-old girl who loves skateboarding and playing the electric guitar. She's also the first Asian American muppet in Sesame Street's 52-year history. From NPR: Ji-Young's existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd's death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies,… READ THE REST
Inspiring artist Billie Eilish hung out on Sesame Street where she sang a duet with The Count! They performed Eilish's stunning song "Happier than Ever" with reimagined lyrics about "how when they're counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever!" Other special guests coming up on the new Sesame… READ THE REST
Sesame Street's Big Bird has long advocated for children's health, including vaccination campaigns going back to the 1970s. But Covid, having claimed 750,000 lives in the U.S. alone, has become a right-wing political death cult. So this time around, Big Bird tweeting that he'd gotten the jab received a response so deranged that satire is… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we all know, the world is digitalizing by the minute. With the holidays quickly approaching and hopefully some time off from work to finally reflect on the year, the perfect… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's time to stow away that ruler of yours. Yes, that one that's acted as your trusty ruler for years. We've discovered something that will make measuring less complicated, and it's… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even if you think you're a dainty sleeper, the numbers don't lie. Nearly half of U.S. adults snore occasionally, and another quarter snore regularly. For the sake of your partner or… READ THE REST